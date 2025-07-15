Messi and Inter Miami visit Cincinnati

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +124, Inter Miami CF +177, Draw +288; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami into a matchup with Cincinnati fresh off of a two-goal outing against Nashville.

Cincinnati is 10-6-2 in Eastern Conference games. Evander leads the seventh-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with 13. Cincinnati has scored 35 goals.

Miami is 9-1-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami has a 6-1 record in one-goal matches.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evander has 13 goals and five assists for Cincinnati. Kevin Denkey has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Messi has scored 16 goals and added six assists for Miami. Luis Suarez has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 5-3-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Miami: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Obinna Nwobodo (injured), Sergio Santos (injured), Nick Hagglund (injured), Yuya Kubo (injured).

Miami: Yannick Bright (injured), David Ruiz (injured), Obando (injured), Noah Allen (injured), Gonzalo Lujan Melli (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Drake Callender (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.