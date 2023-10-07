Messi on roster but not starting lineup for Inter Miami's match against Cincinnati

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi was not in the starting lineup but was listed among Inter Miami’s reserves for its home match against Cincinnati on Saturday night.

The seven-time Ballon d' Or winner, who has missed five of his last six games because of a leg injury, helped lead Miami to the Leagues Cup title over Nashville SC and U.S. Open runner-up finish since signing with the MLS club in July.

Miami is 8-0-4 with Messi in the lineup but is 1-2-2 when the Argentine star forward has not played. During Messi’s absence, Miami failed to improve its standing in the Eastern Conference table, diminishing its hopes of earning a playoff berth.

Miami began Saturday 14th in the East, five points behind ninth place Montreal for the conference’s last playoff spot with three matches remaining.

Messi will join Argentina for 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru on Oct. 12 and 17 respectively.

Miami’s remaining league matches after Saturday will be a home and road set against Charlotte Oct. 18 and 21.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer