Metheny scores 25 as Bowling Green takes down Ohio 88-79

Metheny had three steals for the Falcons (8-7, 2-0 Mid-American Conference). Rashaun Agee added 16 points while finishing 7 of 10 from the floor, and he also had six rebounds and four blocks. Leon Ayers III was 3 of 11 shooting and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Bobcats (8-7, 0-2) were led in scoring by Dwight Wilson, who finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds. Ohio also got 17 points from AJ Brown. Devon Baker also had 10 points.