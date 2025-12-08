Metropolitan Division foes meet when Carolina hosts Columbus

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Carolina Hurricanes for a matchup within the Metropolitan Division Tuesday.

Carolina has gone 17-9-2 overall with a 4-2-0 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have allowed 81 goals while scoring 93 for a +12 scoring differential.

Columbus is 2-5-2 against the Metropolitan Division and 13-10-6 overall. The Blue Jackets have a 5-4-5 record in one-goal games.

Tuesday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shayne Gostisbehere has three goals and 18 assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Dmitri Voronkov has 10 goals and 10 assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-3-4, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.