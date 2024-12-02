Mets add Montas to their rotation with a $34 million, 2-year contract, AP source says

The 31-year-old Montas is slated to make $17 million in each year of the contract. He can opt out after the 2025 season.

Montas went 7-11 with a 4.84 ERA and 148 strikeouts over 150 2/3 innings in 30 starts for the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers this year. He was 3-3 with a 4.55 ERA in 11 starts for the Brewers, who acquired him just before the trade deadline.

Montas declined his part of a $20 million mutual option last month, receiving a $2 million buyout.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB