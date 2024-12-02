Mets add Montas to their rotation with a $34 million, 2-year contract, AP source says

The New York Mets have added Frankie Montas to their depleted rotation, agreeing to a $34 million, two-year contract with the veteran right-hander
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers' Frankie Montas calls for a time out during the third inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Milwaukee Brewers' Frankie Montas calls for a time out during the third inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash, File)
news
By RONALD BLUM – Associated Press
30 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have added Frankie Montas to their depleted rotation, agreeing to a $34 million, two-year contract with the veteran right-hander.

A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to the AP on Sunday night on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

The 31-year-old Montas is slated to make $17 million in each year of the contract. He can opt out after the 2025 season.

Montas went 7-11 with a 4.84 ERA and 148 strikeouts over 150 2/3 innings in 30 starts for the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers this year. He was 3-3 with a 4.55 ERA in 11 starts for the Brewers, who acquired him just before the trade deadline.

Montas declined his part of a $20 million mutual option last month, receiving a $2 million buyout.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

In Other News
1
Latest hall of famer credits his parents for producing ‘a lot of good...
2
Springfield data center project proposes 100 jobs, over $1 billion...
3
Thanksgiving season is ‘Super Bowl’ for Urbana farm’s passionate potato...
4
Long-standing Middletown holiday presentation of ‘The Messiah’ set for...
5
Fenwick High names its first president