Mets face the Reds leading series 1-0

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Luis Severino (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 2.20 WHIP, six strikeouts); Reds: Nick Martinez (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, three strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Cincinnati Reds with a 1-0 series lead.

Cincinnati had an 82-80 record overall and a 38-43 record at home last season. The Reds batted .249 as a team in the 2023 season with a .746 OPS.

New York went 75-87 overall and 32-49 in road games a season ago. The Mets pitching staff averaged 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.5 runs per game in the 2023 season.

INJURIES: Reds: Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (back)

Mets: Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

