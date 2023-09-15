Mets host the Reds on 3-game home win streak

Cincinnati Reds (76-72, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (68-78, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (4-6, 4.43 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (3-8, 5.34 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -111, Reds -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Cincinnati Reds aiming to extend a three-game home winning streak.

New York has gone 38-34 in home games and 68-78 overall. Mets hitters have a collective .409 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

Cincinnati has a 76-72 record overall and a 40-33 record on the road. The Reds have gone 54-29 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams match up Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo has 26 doubles, five triples and 23 home runs for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 11-for-36 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Jonathan India has 20 doubles and 15 home runs for the Reds. TJ Friedl is 11-for-30 with three triples and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .253 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Reds: 5-5, .257 batting average, 5.80 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (lat), Brett Baty: day-to-day (groin), Ronny Mauricio: day-to-day (illness), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (finger), Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Reds: Tejay Antone: 15-Day IL (elbow), Stuart Fairchild: 7-Day IL (covid-19), Alex Young: 7-Day IL (covid-19), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (toe), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.