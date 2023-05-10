X

Mets look to end road losing streak, play the Reds

news
By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago
The New York Mets visit the Cincinnati Reds looking to stop a six-game road slide

New York Mets (17-19, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (15-20, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Justin Verlander (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, five strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (0-2, 3.74 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -166, Reds +141; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will aim to stop their six-game road skid in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has an 11-8 record at home and a 15-20 record overall. Reds hitters have a collective .324 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

New York is 17-19 overall and 10-11 on the road. Mets hitters have a collective .324 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan India has three home runs, 17 walks and 17 RBI while hitting .307 for the Reds. TJ Friedl is 13-for-33 with a double, two triples, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo leads the Mets with a .300 batting average, and has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs, 19 walks and 14 RBI. Brett Baty is 10-for-34 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .272 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Mets: 2-8, .218 batting average, 6.26 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Reiver Sanmartin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Fraley: day-to-day (back), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Connor Overton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (back), Max Scherzer: day-to-day (neck), Jimmy Yacabonis: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Omar Narvaez: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

