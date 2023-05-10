Mets lose 12th in 15 games, 7-6 to Reds, Showalter ejected

Cincinnati (15-20) had lost five of its previous seven games entering the series,

Luke Weaver (1-2) gave up three runs and four hits in six-plus innings, his longest outing in four starts after opening the season on the injured list.

After Lindor's two-run homer into the second deck off Derek Law pulled the Mets within a run in the eighth, Lucas Sims walked Alonso, Starling Marte singled with two outs and Alexis Díaz loaded the bases with a walk to Daniel Volgebach. Díaz struck out pinch-hitter Luis Guillorme on a low slider, then struck out two in a perfect ninth for his seventh save in eight chances.

India drove in single runs with a groundout, a double and a sacrifice fly. TJ Friedl added a two-run triple in a three-run fifth against Stephen Nogosek.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Jimmy Yacabonis (2-1) was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left quadriceps strain.

Reds: LHP Reiver Sanmartin (1-0) was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Monday, with a left elbow stress reaction. He is not expected to throw for at least four-to-six weeks, manager David Bell said.

UP NEXT

RHP Justin Verlander (0-1) makes his second start this season on Wednesday after recovering from a strained upper back muscle. He pitched five innings in a 2-0 loss at Detroit last Thursday, giving up back-to-back first-inning home runs to Riley Greene and Javier Baez. ... RHP Hunter Greene (0-2), fifth among qualified starting pitchers with a 98.9 mph four-seam fastball velocity, makes his seventh start for the Reds.

