Mets play the Guardians on home winning streak

New York is 23-23 overall and 10-9 at home. The Mets are sixth in the NL with 51 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Cleveland is 20-24 overall and 11-12 on the road. The Guardians are 4-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 17 home runs, 23 walks and 41 RBI while hitting .233 for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 12-for-42 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with a .279 batting average, and has 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 23 walks and 22 RBI. Amed Rosario is 14-for-42 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .260 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by five runs

Guardians: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (eye), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jimmy Yacabonis: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Omar Narvaez: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Guardians: Peyton Battenfield: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.