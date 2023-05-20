X

Mets play the Guardians on home winning streak

news
By The Associated Press
58 minutes ago
The New York Mets host the Cleveland Guardians trying to continue a three-game home winning streak

Cleveland Guardians (20-24, third in the AL Central) vs. New York Mets (23-23, third in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (1-1, 3.22 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (3-2, 4.88 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -167, Guardians +142; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they play the Cleveland Guardians.

New York is 23-23 overall and 10-9 at home. The Mets are sixth in the NL with 51 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Cleveland is 20-24 overall and 11-12 on the road. The Guardians are 4-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 17 home runs, 23 walks and 41 RBI while hitting .233 for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 12-for-42 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with a .279 batting average, and has 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 23 walks and 22 RBI. Amed Rosario is 14-for-42 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .260 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by five runs

Guardians: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (eye), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jimmy Yacabonis: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Omar Narvaez: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Guardians: Peyton Battenfield: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Kings Island’s sold-out Coasterstock includes hundreds of roller...
2
‘Growing old is not for sissies’: Jimmy Buffett hospitalized, postpones...
3
16 Lots Brewery has deep community ties, name is a nod to Mason’s...
4
Prominent businessman dies days after Cincinnati I-75 road rage...
5
Process for Hamilton establishments in urban core to sell alcohol on...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top