Mets' Scherzer misses start against Reds due to neck spasms

“It started feeling barks, so I got some treatment during the game," he said Tuesday. “When I woke up Monday, it was seriously locked up. Once it's locked up, it takes a few days to unlock.”

He added that he expects to make a start during New York's six-game trip that concludes with a three-game weekend series at Washington.

“I'm pretty confident,” he said. “What day it is, I don't know.”

New York also placed relief right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis on the 15-day injured list with a left quadriceps strain, a move retroactive to Monday. ___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports