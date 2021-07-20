Mets smash 7 homers, shake off 4 errors in wild 15-11 win

Tyler Naquin drove in four runs for the Reds with five hits, including a tying single in the 10th.

All-Star outfielder Jesse Winker gave Cincinnati an 8-7 lead with a two-run double in the seventh before handing closer Edwin Díaz his third straight blown save and fourth this season with a tying double in the ninth.

Anthony Banda (1-0) was the winner in his Mets debut after getting called up from the minors earlier in the day. Trevor May got two outs for his third save, and second in two days.

Conforto, who had three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored, appears to be breaking out of a lengthy slump after missing more than a month earlier this season with a hamstring injury. He hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the ninth inning of Sunday's win at Pittsburgh before following it up with his big game Monday night, which included teaming with Pillar on back-to-back homers in the 11th.

Alonso, who won his second consecutive Home Run Derby on July 12 at Coors Field in Denver, gave the Mets a quick 2-0 lead with his first homer of the second half just two batters into the game.

Guillorme’s error on a possible double-play ball opened the door for the Reds to grab a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the first. Naquin drove in two runs with a soft double down the left field line — the second straight day the Mets have given up multiple runs on a soft first-inning hit.

Three Pirates scored on Sunday when New York pitcher Taijuan Walker knocked a barely fair ball into foul territory and nobody went to retrieve it. Rojas’ vehement argument earned an ejection and, from Major League Baseball on Monday, a two-game suspension and a fine.

Bench coach Dave Jauss served as acting manager Monday.

Cincinnati added four unearned runs in a second inning that included three more New York errors, two by Guillorme on one play. They helped shorten starter Jerad Eickhoff’s night. Only two of the seven runs he allowed were earned.

Vladimir Gutierrez gave up three home runs for the second time in his last four starts before leaving after four innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Corey Oswalt was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Oswalt went on the 10-day IL on July 6 with right knee inflammation.

Reds: OF Nick Senzel (left knee inflammation, surgery) could go on a rehab assignment as early as next week, manager David Bell said. Senzel hasn’t played since May 17.

UP NEXT

Mets: New York hadn’t determined its starting pitcher for Tuesday’s game.

Reds: LHP Wade Miley (7-4) turned in 8 1/3 shutout innings July 9 at Milwaukee in his last first-half start.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hun/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

New York Mets' Kevin Pillar watches after hitting a three-run home run during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, July 19, 2021. The Mets won 15-11. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

New York Mets' Jeff McNeil hits an RBI single during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, July 19, 2021. The Mets won 15-11. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

New York Mets' Anthony Banda throws during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, July 19, 2021. The Mets won 15-11. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

New York Mets' James McCann watches his two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, July 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

New York Mets' James McCann, left, celebrates with Michael Conforto (30) after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, July 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

New York Mets' Michael Conforto, right, high-fives J.D. Davis (28) after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, July 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

New York Mets' Pete Alonso watches his RBI-single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, July 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

New York Mets' Jeff McNeil gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, July 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Shogo Akiyama runs to first base after hitting a sacrifice fly during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in Cincinnati, Monday, July 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin hits a two-run RBI-double during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in Cincinnati, Monday, July 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

New York Mets' Pete Alonso gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, July 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster