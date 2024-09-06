Mets take on the Reds on home winning streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Fernando Cruz (3-8, 4.99 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Mets: Sean Manaea (11-5, 3.35 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 154 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -180, Reds +152; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep their four-game home win streak alive when they play the Cincinnati Reds.

New York has gone 38-33 at home and 76-64 overall. Mets hitters have a collective .420 slugging percentage to rank eighth in MLB.

Cincinnati has a 32-34 record in road games and a 68-73 record overall. The Reds are 48-13 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 31 home runs while slugging .469. Francisco Lindor is 14-for-42 with four doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 33 doubles, eight triples and 22 home runs for the Reds. Ty France is 16-for-35 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 8-2, .254 batting average, 2.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Reds: 5-5, .268 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Mets: Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (hand), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Reds: Stuart Fairchild: 60-Day IL (thumb), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (teres), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (toe), Christian Roa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.