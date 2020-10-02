Meyer Shank Racing adds Liberty Media to help expand team

On Friday, the co-owner of Meyer Shank Racing announced Liberty Media has made an investment in the Ohio-based team, which will help fund its IndyCar operations as well as its recently announced multi-year program with the Acura DPi series.

“We have worked to build our IMSA and IndyCar racing programs step by step and this is another big progression for our organization to have Liberty Media make an equity investment in MSR,” Shank said. “The investment by Liberty Media will enable us to continue to build and develop our programs.”