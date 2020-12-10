X

Miami goes up against Mount St. Joseph

news | 32 minutes ago
The Miami RedHawks will be taking on the Lions of Division III Mount St. Joseph

Mount St. Joseph vs. Miami (2-1)

John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami RedHawks will be taking on the Lions of Division III Mount St. Joseph. Miami is coming off a 67-57 win at home over Western Illinois in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Dalonte Brown has averaged 11 points and 8.7 rebounds to lead the way for the RedHawks. James Beck is also a key contributor, with 10.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.DALONTE FROM DEEP: Through three games, Miami's Dalonte Brown has connected on 40 percent of the 10 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also shooting 71.4 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Miami went 6-6 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last year. The RedHawks offense scored 72.1 points per matchup across those 12 games.

___

