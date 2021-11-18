dayton-daily-news logo
Miami looks to remain undefeated when battling Heidelberg

news
13 minutes ago
The Miami RedHawks will be taking on the Student Princes of Division III Heidelberg

Heidelberg vs. Miami (3-0)

John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami RedHawks will be taking on the Student Princes of Division III Heidelberg. Miami is coming off an 80-65 home win against Stetson in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Dae Dae Grant has averaged 17.7 points and 5.7 rebounds this year for Miami. Mekhi Lairy is also a key contributor, with 15.3 points per game.DAE DAE FROM DISTANCE: Through three games, Miami's Dae Dae Grant has connected on 34.6 percent of the 26 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converting 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Miami went 2-2 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The RedHawks put up 65.8 points per matchup across those four contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

