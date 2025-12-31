Miami (OH) defeats Bowling Green 93-83

Sam Towns led the way for the Falcons (10-4, 1-1) with 24 points, six rebounds and three steals. Javontae Campbell added 16 points, four assists and three steals for Bowling Green. Mayar Wol also had 14 points.

Miami (OH) took the lead with 12:08 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Antwone Woolfolk led their team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them ahead 54-28 at the break. Miami (OH) was outscored by Bowling Green in the second half by 16 points, with Suder scoring a team-high 11 points after the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.