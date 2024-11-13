Miami (OH) defeats Maryland-Eastern Shore 88-70

The Hawks (0-3) were led by Ketron Shaw, who recorded 27 points, four assists and two steals. Cardell Bailey added 21 points and two steals for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Miami entered halftime up 42-38. Elmer paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Miami took the lead with 8:25 left in the second half and did not give it up. Elmer scored 14 second-half points.

