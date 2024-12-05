Miami (OH) faces Indiana after Suder's 42-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) visits Indiana after Peter Suder scored 42 points in Miami (OH)'s 73-60 win against the Air Force Falcons.

The Hoosiers have gone 5-0 in home games. Indiana averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The RedHawks have gone 1-1 away from home. Miami (OH) ranks ninth in the MAC with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Antwone Woolfolk averaging 2.4.

Indiana's average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Miami (OH) gives up. Miami (OH) has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackenzie Mgbako is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Hoosiers.

Suder is averaging 17.4 points and 1.6 steals for the RedHawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.