Miami (OH) hosts Old Dominion for season opener

Old Dominion Monarchs at Miami (OH) RedHawks
Oxford, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -6.5; over/under is 147.5
BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) opens the season at home against Old Dominion.
Miami (OH) went 25-9 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The RedHawks gave up 72.7 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.
Old Dominion finished 5-7 on the road and 15-20 overall a season ago. The Monarchs averaged 5.5 steals, 3.4 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Laundromat and coffee shop combo to open under new Enon business
2
Property tax abolition group says ‘significant’ tax reforms...
3
What is a data center? Hamilton, Trenton likely to get large facilities...
4
Column: Food relief is needed now more than ever
5
Middletown native and Phillies player Kyle Schwarber to return to city...