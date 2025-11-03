Miami (OH) hosts Old Dominion for season opener

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) opens the season at home against Old Dominion.

Miami (OH) went 25-9 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The RedHawks gave up 72.7 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.

Old Dominion finished 5-7 on the road and 15-20 overall a season ago. The Monarchs averaged 5.5 steals, 3.4 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

