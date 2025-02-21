Miami (OH) hosts Watson and Buffalo

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo faces Miami (OH) after Chellia Watson scored 28 points in Buffalo's 76-70 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The RedHawks are 8-3 in home games. Miami (OH) ranks ninth in the MAC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Amber Tretter averaging 5.3.

The Bulls are 10-3 in MAC play. Buffalo is 16-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Miami (OH)'s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Buffalo gives up. Buffalo has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points above the 37.6% shooting opponents of Miami (OH) have averaged.

The RedHawks and Bulls meet Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enjulina Gonzalez is averaging 17.5 points and 1.7 steals for the RedHawks. Maya Chandler is averaging 12.8 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Lani Cornfield is averaging 10.6 points, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Bulls. Watson is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 7-3, averaging 65.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.