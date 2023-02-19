X
Dark Mode Toggle

Miami (OH) rallies past Northern Illinois 66-65 in OT

news
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
Anderson Mirambeaux tied the game with a 3-pointer with five seconds left in regulation, then scored six of his 18 points in overtime to help Miami (OH) edge past Northern Illinois, 66-65

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Anderson Mirambeaux tied the game with a 3-pointer with five seconds left in regulation, then scored six of his 18 points in overtime to help Miami (OH) edge past Northern Illinois, 66-65 on Saturday night.

Mirambeaux also had nine rebounds for the RedHawks (9-18, 3-11 Mid-American Conference). Morgan Safford scored 16 points while going 7 of 17 (1 for 5 from distance), and added 10 rebounds and five assists. Mekhi Lairy recorded 12 points and shot 3 of 8 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line.

Anthony Crump finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Huskies (11-16, 7-7). Zarigue Nutter added 16 points and four assists for Northern Illinois. In addition, Darweshi Hunter finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Miami (OH) hosts Bowling Green while Northern Illinois visits Ohio.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Cincinnati closing Ohio River water intakes to prevent contamination...
2
Beloved area high school coach dies; school mourns
3
Miami University unveils $10.7 million Innovation College@Elm business...
4
17-year-old charged in Clark State bomb threat
5
First Ohio Wawa gas station coming to Liberty Twp.
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top