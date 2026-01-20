Miami (OH) RedHawks play the Buffalo Bulls on 7-game win streak

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) comes into a matchup against Buffalo as winners of seven straight games.

The RedHawks have gone 7-0 at home. Miami (OH) is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Bulls are 0-6 against MAC opponents. Buffalo has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Miami (OH) averages 70.7 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 70.5 Buffalo gives up. Buffalo averages 58.2 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 58.6 Miami (OH) gives up to opponents.

The RedHawks and Bulls square off Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amber Scalia is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, while averaging 13.5 points. Amber Tretter is averaging 15.7 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Aniya Rowe is averaging 11.1 points and two steals for the Bulls. Paula Lopez is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 9-1, averaging 67.7 points, 26.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 11.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Bulls: 1-9, averaging 60.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.