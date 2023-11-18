Miami (OH) secures 76-48 victory against Coppin State

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Bryce Bultman scored 21 points as Miami (Ohio) beat Coppin State 76-48 on Friday night.

Bultman also had six rebounds for the RedHawks (1-2). Evan Ipsaro scored 13 points, going 3 of 5 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Jaquel Morris had nine points and shot 4 of 4 from the field.

Justin Winston led the Eagles (0-5) in scoring, finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Greg Spurlock added nine points and two steals for Coppin State. In addition, Camaren Sparrrow had seven points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play Eastern Illinois next, Miami (OH) at home on Sunday and Coppin State on Saturday.

