Miami (OH) takes on Toledo in MAC Championship game

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) faces Toledo in the MAC Championship.

The RedHawks' record in MAC games is 18-2, and their record is 9-4 against non-conference opponents. Miami (OH) is third in the MAC scoring 71.1 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Rockets are 11-9 in MAC play. Toledo is seventh in the MAC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Faith Fedd-Robinson averaging 2.0.

Miami (OH) makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Toledo has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Toledo has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Miami (OH) have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The RedHawks won 63-55 in the last matchup on Jan. 3. Amber Tretter led the RedHawks with 17 points, and Kendall Carruthers led the Rockets with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tretter is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the RedHawks. Ilse de Vries is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Patricia Anumgba is scoring 12.8 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Rockets. Carruthers is averaging 12.6 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.