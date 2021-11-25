Miami puts streak on line vs W. Illinois

TEAM LEADERS: The versatile Dae Dae Grant is averaging 17 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists to lead the way for the RedHawks. Mekhi Lairy is also a primary facilitator, accounting for 14 points and 4.6 assists per game. The Leathernecks have been led by Luka Barisic, who is averaging 15.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.DOMINANT DAE DAE: Grant has connected on 39.5 percent of the 38 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 15 of 38 over the last five games. He's also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The RedHawks have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Leathernecks. Western Illinois has an assist on 35 of 80 field goals (43.8 percent) across its past three outings while Miami has assists on 60 of 96 field goals (62.5 percent) during its past three games.