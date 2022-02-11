Michigan-Ohio State rivalry takes Big Ten center stage

TEAM TO WATCH

Wisconsin's victory over Michigan State put the Badgers (19-4, 10-3) back in the lead pack. Now they have a chance to really assert themselves. Six of their last seven games are against unranked teams. Two of their next three are at home. And if they continue to hold the upper hand at Indiana on Tuesday night, Wisconsin could quickly see a two-game winning streak become a five-game streak.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Purdue became the first Big Ten team to win 1,000 regular-season conference games with Saturday’s victory over Michigan. ... Illinois center Kofi Cockburn needs one double-double to tie Skip Thoren's school record (41), which has stood since 1965. ... While Indiana leads the Wisconsin series 97-77, the Badgers have won the last six and 23 of the last 26. ... Michigan State guard Max Christie has been named the conference's freshman of the week five times. ... League officials announced Tuesday that Ohio State will host Nebraska on March 1, a game that was originally scheduled for Jan. 22. ... Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi made all six of his shots in Wednesday's victory over the Buckeyes. He's made 12 in a row.

ON THE WOMEN’S SIDE

While fans must wait till Monday night for the league's top game — No. 15 Maryland at No. 25 Iowa, this weekend will feature the two teams with only one league loss. No. 7 Indiana hosts Michigan State on Saturday in a game that was postponed earlier this season. Then on Sunday, No. 4 Michigan visits Northwestern, a team with two straight wins that is trying to pad its postseason resume.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Ohio State guard Meechie Johnson Jr. (0) reacts after an ankle injury during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Rutgers won 66-64. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) Credit: Noah K. Murray Credit: Noah K. Murray Caption Ohio State guard Meechie Johnson Jr. (0) reacts after an ankle injury during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Rutgers won 66-64. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) Credit: Noah K. Murray Credit: Noah K. Murray

Caption Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) reacts after being fouled while scoring during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Credit: Doug McSchooler Credit: Doug McSchooler Caption Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) reacts after being fouled while scoring during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Credit: Doug McSchooler Credit: Doug McSchooler

Caption Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) reacts after missing a dunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Credit: Doug McSchooler Credit: Doug McSchooler Caption Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) reacts after missing a dunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Credit: Doug McSchooler Credit: Doug McSchooler

Caption Michigan head coach Juwan Howard calls a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings Caption Michigan head coach Juwan Howard calls a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Michigan forward Terrance Williams II (5) goes to the basket against Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings Caption Michigan forward Terrance Williams II (5) goes to the basket against Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Michigan State forward Gabe Brown scraps on the floor for a loose ball with Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl, right, and guard Brad Davison, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP) Credit: Jake May Credit: Jake May Caption Michigan State forward Gabe Brown scraps on the floor for a loose ball with Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl, right, and guard Brad Davison, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP) Credit: Jake May Credit: Jake May

Caption Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) reacts after scoring against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) Credit: Noah K. Murray Credit: Noah K. Murray Caption Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) reacts after scoring against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) Credit: Noah K. Murray Credit: Noah K. Murray