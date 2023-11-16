Michigan says settlement reached in sign-stealing case; Harbaugh to serve 3-game suspension, Big Ten ends investigation

In Other News

1

Champaign County site to be 1 of 3 Amazon solar farms in Ohio

2

Lifetime sports-betting ban proposed for former Alabama coach, Indiana...

3

‘We want to show even more students that they belong at Wittenberg’...

4

Rumble stripes added to Clark County road where fatal school bus crash...

5

Deal that kept W&S Open in Mason more costly than previously announced