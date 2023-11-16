ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan says settlement reached in sign-stealing case; Harbaugh to serve 3-game suspension, Big Ten ends investigation.
In Other News
1
Champaign County site to be 1 of 3 Amazon solar farms in Ohio
2
Lifetime sports-betting ban proposed for former Alabama coach, Indiana...
3
‘We want to show even more students that they belong at Wittenberg’...
4
Rumble stripes added to Clark County road where fatal school bus crash...
5
Deal that kept W&S Open in Mason more costly than previously announced