Michigan St women's basketball hires Robyn Fralick as coach

Fralick had spent the past five seasons coaching the Falcons to an 88-73 record and three postseason appearances. Bowling Green finished this season 31-7, matching the school and Mid-American Conference records for most wins in a single season.

“Her resume speaks for itself, both in the historic success and championships she captured at Ashland and the job she did turning around the program at Bowling Green, not only capturing a championship but also creating an expectation of postseason success,” Michigan State vice president and athletics director Alan Haller said.