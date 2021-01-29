Michigan State faces tough test vs No. 13 Ohio State

SAVVY SENIORS: Ohio State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Duane Washington Jr., Justice Sueing, Kyle Young and CJ Walker have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team's scoring this year and 46 percent of all Buckeyes points over the last five games.ACCURATE AARON: Aaron Henry has connected on 23.1 percent of the 39 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 17 over his last five games. He's also made 81.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Ohio State is a perfect 12-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Buckeyes are 1-4 when scoring any fewer than that.