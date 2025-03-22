Breaking: George Foreman, the fearsome heavyweight who became a beloved champion, dies at 76

Michigan State rolls to 87-62 victory over Bryant in March Madness

Coen Carr had 18 points and nine rebounds, and second-seeded Michigan State rolled to a 87-62 victory over No. 15 seed Bryant in the first round of the NCAA Tournament
Michigan State guards Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) and Jase Richardson (11) react in the second half against Bryant in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Michigan State guards Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) and Jase Richardson (11) react in the second half against Bryant in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
By JOE REEDY – Associated Press
24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Coen Carr had 18 points and nine rebounds, and second-seeded Michigan State rolled to a 87-62 victory over No. 15 seed Bryant on Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Jase Richardson added 15 points for coach Tom Izzo's Spartans (28-6), who trailed for most of the first 15 minutes before taking control.

Michigan State, which has one of the deepest squads in the 68-team field, had five players score in double figures.

Michigan State will face 10th-seeded New Mexico on Sunday in the second round of the South Region. The Lobos advanced with a 75-66 victory over Marquette.

Rafael Pinzon led Bryant (23-12) with 21 points and Earl Timberlake scored 14.

The Bulldogs scored the game's first five points and stuck with the Spartans for most of the first half. Keyshawn Mitchell's 3-pointer put the Bulldogs up 24-21 before Michigan State responded with a 10-0 run. Carr had the first five points in the burst and scored 15 points in the first half.

The Spartans will face a team from New Mexico for the second time in the NCAA Tournament. They defeated New Mexico State in the first round in 2010.

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Michigan State center Carson Cooper (15) drives against Bryant forward Keyshawn Mitchell (22) in the second half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Bryant guard Earl Timberlake (0) drives between Michigan State guard Jaden Akins (3) and forward Jaxon Kohler (0) in the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts in the first half against Bryant in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Bryant head coach Phil Martelli, Jr. reacts in the first half against Michigan State in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) rebounds beside Bryant forward Keyshawn Mitchell (22) in the second half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

