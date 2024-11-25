Michigan's defense of national title fell short, aims to cap lost season with win against Ohio State

Michigan (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) failed to meet those modest expectations, barely becoming eligible to play in a bowl and putting the program in danger of losing six or seven games for the first time since the Brady Hoke era ended a decade ago.

The Wolverines potentially can ease some of the pain with a win against rival and second-ranked Ohio State (10-1, 7-1, No. 2 CFP) on Saturday in the Horseshoe, but that would be a stunning upset.

Ohio State is a 21 1/2-point favorite, according to the BetMGM Sportsbook, and that marks just the third time this century that there has been a spread of at least 20 1/2 points in what is known as “The Game.”

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore doesn't sound like someone who is motivating players with an underdog mentality.

“I don’t think none of that matters in this game,” Moore said Monday. “It doesn’t matter the records. It doesn’t matter anything. The spread, that doesn’t matter.”

How did Michigan end up with a relative mess of a season on the field, coming off its first national title since 1997?

Winning it all with a coach and star player contemplating being in the NFL for the 2024 season seemed to have unintended consequences for the current squad.

The Wolverines closed the College Football Playoff with a win over Washington on Jan. 8; several days later quarterback J.J. McCarthy announced he was skipping his senior season; and it took more than another week for Jim Harbaugh to bolt to coach the Los Angeles Chargers.

In the meantime, most quality quarterbacks wanting to transfer had already enrolled at other schools and Moore was left with lackluster options.

Davis Warren beat out Alex Orji to be the team's quarterback for the opener and later lost the job to Orji only to get it back again.

No matter who was under center, however, would've likely struggled this year behind an offensive line that sent six players to the NFL.

The Wolverines lost one of their top players on defense, safety Rod Moore, to a season-ending injury last spring and another one, preseason All-America cornerback Will Johnson, hasn't played in more than a month because of an injury.

The Buckeyes are not planning to show any mercy after losing three straight in the series.

“We’re going to attack them," Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer said. “We know they’re going to come in here swinging, too, and they’ve still got a good team even though the record doesn’t indicate it. This game, it never matters what the records are."

While a win would not suddenly make the Wolverines' season a success, it could help Moore build some momentum a week after top-rated freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan.

“You come to Michigan to beat Ohio,” said defensive back Quinten Johnson, intentionally leaving the word State out when referring to the rival. "That's one of the pillars of the Michigan football program.

“It doesn’t necessarily change the fact of where we are in the season, but it definitely is one of the defining moments of your career here at Michigan.”

AP Sports Writer Mitch Stacy in Columbus, Ohio, contributed to this report.

