Mike Gesicki agrees to 3-year, $25.5 million deal with Bengals, AP source says

Gesicki had a successful first season in Cincinnati. He was third on the team in receptions with 65 for 665 yards and two touchdowns.

Gesicki will be entering his eighth season in 2025. He was a second-round selection by Miami in the 2018 draft and spent five seasons with the Dolphins before going to New England in 2023 and then Cincinnati.

The Bengals still have to secure extensions with quarterback Joe Burrow's top two playmakers. Ja'Marr Chase is in line to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL after he led the league in receptions (127), yards receiving (1,708) and touchdown catches (17) in 2024.

Tee Higgins will be under the franchise tag for a second straight year. He has had at least 73 catches in three of the past four seasons along with a career-high 10 touchdowns this past season.

