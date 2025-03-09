Mike Gesicki agrees to 3-year, $25.5 million deal with Bengals, AP source says

By JOE REEDY – Associated Press
26 minutes ago
X

Mike Gesicki is returning to the Cincinnati Bengals after agreeing to a three-year contract worth $25.5 million on Saturday, a person familiar with the contract negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been finalized. The new league year starts on Wednesday.

Gesicki had a successful first season in Cincinnati. He was third on the team in receptions with 65 for 665 yards and two touchdowns.

Gesicki will be entering his eighth season in 2025. He was a second-round selection by Miami in the 2018 draft and spent five seasons with the Dolphins before going to New England in 2023 and then Cincinnati.

The Bengals still have to secure extensions with quarterback Joe Burrow's top two playmakers. Ja'Marr Chase is in line to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL after he led the league in receptions (127), yards receiving (1,708) and touchdown catches (17) in 2024.

Tee Higgins will be under the franchise tag for a second straight year. He has had at least 73 catches in three of the past four seasons along with a career-high 10 touchdowns this past season.

FILE - Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) makes a catch for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Oct. 27, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)

Credit: AP

