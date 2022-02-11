Mikesell leads No. 21 Ohio State women past Nebraska 80-70

Mikesell and Mikulasikova were a combined 13 of 29 from the floor and made eight of the Buckeyes' nine 3-pointers. Jacy Sheldon added 14 points for Ohio State (18-4, 10-3 Big Ten), which has won three straight and nine of its last 10 games.

Freshman Alexis Markowski had 23 points and matched a career best with 15 rebounds to lead Nebraska (17-6, 6-6). Jaz Shelley added 14 points and Isabelle Bourne 12.