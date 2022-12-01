Mikesell leads No. 4 Buckeyes past No. 18 Louisville 96-77

In a battle of teams with similar styles, the Buckeyes (7-0) survived a sluggish first half to mount the comeback. They used a 14-0 fourth quarter run to take command. It was one of two big second half runs they enjoyed as the Buckeyes shot 66.7% in the second half.

Ohio State trailed 50-37 in the opening minute of the third quarter before going on an 11-0 run to get back in the game. A Mikesell layup gave the Buckeyes a 61-59 advantage, their first lead of the game, with 2:38 left in the period.