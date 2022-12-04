Mikesell, Mikulasikova power No. 4 Ohio State over Rutgers

They were down 18 near the end of the half before Kaylene Smikle hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to get within 43-28. Rutgers continued that momentum in the second half and made it 53-45 with 3:25 left in the third quarter.

Mikulasikova and Mikesell then scored the next six points for Ohio State to restore the double-digit advantage, and Rutgers couldn't recover.

Smikle led Rutgers with 21 points.

Ohio State was missing guard Jacy Sheldon (foot injury). She is averaging 16 points a game.

TIP-INS

Rutgers has struggled this season against ranked opponents, going 0-3. The Scarlet Knights also lost to Tennessee and Texas by an average of 39 points. ... The No. 4 ranking is the highest for Ohio State since January 2010, when the team was fourth for one week.

TRIBUTES

Throughout the game, Rutgers played video tributes to Stringer, including from South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer and former player Essence Carson.

UP NEXT

Ohio State hosts New Hampshire on Thursday.

Rutgers visits Illinois on Wednesday.

