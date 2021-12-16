Mikesell's 7 3s leads No. 24 Ohio St. women over Alabama St.

Mikesell, who came to the Buckeyes after stints at Maryland and Oregon, missed her first shot of the game but then hit her next four, scoring 17 points and matched her season high with five 3-pointers by halftime. She finished shooting 10-for-19 overall and 7-for-16 from distance.

Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 12 points and pulled down a career-high 11 rebounds and added three blocked shots for her first career double-double. Jacy Sheldon added 14 points, Rikki Harris had 12 points and six steals. Kateri Poole scored 11.