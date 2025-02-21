Mikonovwicz and Toledo host Bowling Green

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo visits Bowling Green after Sammi Mikonovwicz scored 23 points in Toledo's 70-66 victory against the Ball State Cardinals.

The Falcons are 8-2 in home games. Bowling Green is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rockets are 10-3 in conference games. Toledo is fourth in the MAC with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Mikonovwicz averaging 6.3.

Bowling Green averages 69.6 points, 7.3 more per game than the 62.3 Toledo allows. Toledo averages 69.6 points per game, 1.6 more than the 68.0 Bowling Green gives up.

The Falcons and Rockets meet Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amy Velasco is averaging 15.4 points and 4.4 assists for the Falcons. Paige Kohler is averaging 15.1 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games.

Mikonovwicz is averaging 13.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Rockets. Khera Goss is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 66.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.