Mikulasikova, McMahon help No. 12 Ohio State women hold off Purdue 71-68

Jacy Sheldon and Taylor Thierry made a pair of free throws at 16 and 10 seconds, respectively, for a 71-65 lead. Abbey Ellis then drilled a 3-pointer for Purdue. After Ohio State's Celeste Taylor missed two free throws with six seconds to go, the Boilermakers, without a timeout, couldn't get a good final look.

Thierry had 14 points for the Buckeyes (17-3, 8-1 Big Ten Conference) and McMahon had 10 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Ohio State had 22 assists on 24 baskets.

Ellis scored 14 points for Purdue (9-11, 2-7). Rashunda Jones had 13 off the bench and Mary Ashley Stevenson had 12.

Ohio State didn't score a basket after Sheldon's layup made it 65-57 with 4:36 to play. Stevenson answered for Purdue 42 seconds later and the Boilermakers didn't score another basket until Ellis' 3 at seven seconds.

Thierry sandwiched a pair of layups around a 3-pointer by Taylor and the Buckeyes held the lead through the first half. But it was close, 20-19 after one quarter and 33-27 at the half after both teams were cold in the second. Ohio State was 4 of 12 and Purdue 3 of 12.

Both teams warmed up after the break. Ohio State was 8 of 14 with two 3s and Purdue 8 of 15 with three from distance and it was 53-46 entering the fourth quarter.

Purdue started the second half much the same way as Ohio State started the game with Ellis hitting a 3-pointer and a layup and Jones making a layup for a 34-33 lead. The Boilermakers never regained the lead but tied it twice before Madison Greene hit a 3-pointer and McMahon and Sheldon both made layups. Sheldon's deep 3 from the logo as the Purdue fans gave a fake clock countdown capped the quarter scoring.

Wisconsin is at Ohio State on Thursday, Purdue goes to Nebraska on Wednesday.

