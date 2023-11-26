Mikulasikova, McMahon score 14, No. 15 Ohio State women cruise to 83-40 win over Cornell

Rebeka Mikulasikova and Cotie McMahon both scored 14 points and No. 15 Ohio State coasted to an 83-40 win over Cornell
news
1 hour ago
X

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova and Cotie McMahon both scored 14 points and No. 15 Ohio State coasted to an 83-40 win over Cornell on Sunday.

Taylor Thierry added 13 points for the Buckeyes (5-1) and Jacy Sheldon had 12. Reserve Taiyier Parks had eight rebounds and Celeste Taylor had seven assists as Ohio State had 24 helpers on 32 baskets.

Summer Parker-Hall scored 13 points for the Big Red (2-4), which had 26 turnovers that were turned into 33 points.

Ohio State had a 13-2 run early in the first quarter and closed it with six-straight points to lead 33-11. The Buckeyes then scored the first 10 points of the second quarter and after Parker-Hall hit a jumper for the Big Red, scored the last 13 points.

Cornell was 1 of 12 in the second quarter and had 17 turnovers by halftime to trail 45-13. Nine Buckeyes scored, led by Mikulasikova with 10.

The Big Red doubled their score by midway through the third quarter, but the Buckeyes pushed the lead to 36 at 62-26 20 seconds later.

It was 71 -0 entering the fourth quarter.

Ohio State has a big game at No. 19 Tennessee next Sunday.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

In Other News
1
In wake of property value hikes, legislature gets to work on tax reform
2
Middletown’s Kayla Harrison returns to MMA ring one year after only...
3
Reports vary on consumer spending during 2023 holiday shopping season
4
SW Ohio man sprays graffiti on his own mansion in protest against...
5
Cincinnati customs officers seize fake watch that replicated one worth...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top