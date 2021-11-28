Mikulasikova, No. 21 Ohio St. women beat Cincinnati 86-50

Taylor Mikesell hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and Kateri Poole added 12 points, six assists and five rebounds for Ohio State (5-0).

The Buckeyes scored the first nine points and closed the first quarter with a 12-0 run that made it 33-12 when, after a Bearcats turnover, Tanaya Beacham threw a baseball pass from the block to Sheldon for a 3-pointer from the left wing at the buzzer.