Miley expected to start for Cincinnati against San Francisco

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
The Reds are expected to send Wade Miley to the mound Wednesday and the Giants plan to give Kevin Gausman the start

San Francisco Giants (26-16, first in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (19-21, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (3-0, 1.85 ERA, .82 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) Reds: Wade Miley (4-3, 3.69 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds +110, Giants -128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and San Francisco will face off on Wednesday.

The Reds are 10-9 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati has hit 58 home runs this season, second in the National League. Nick Castellanos leads them with 11, averaging one every 13.2 at-bats.

The Giants have gone 12-12 away from home. The San Francisco pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.25. Kevin Gausman leads the team with a 1.85 earned run average.

The Giants won the last meeting 4-2. Anthony DeSclafani earned his fourth victory and Alex Dickerson went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for San Francisco. Luis Castillo took his sixth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos leads the Reds with 49 hits and has 27 RBIs.

Brandon Crawford leads the Giants with 23 RBIs and is batting .248.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .277 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by six runs

Giants: 7-3, .226 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb), Mike Moustakas: (heel).

Giants: Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (right ankle), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Donovan Solano: (calf), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (side).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

