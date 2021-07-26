dayton-daily-news logo
Miley expected to start for the Reds against Cubs

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
The Reds will start Wade Miley on Monday while the Cubs are expected to counter with Kyle Hendricks

Cincinnati Reds (51-48, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (49-51, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Wade Miley (8-4, 2.72 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (12-4, 3.61 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -128, Reds +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Cincinnati will square off on Monday.

The Cubs are 30-18 in home games in 2020. Chicago has slugged .393 this season. Robinson Chirinos leads the team with a mark of 1.000.

The Reds are 25-22 in road games. Cincinnati has slugged .412 this season. Jesse Winker leads the team with a .534 slugging percentage, including 43 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Reds won the last meeting 3-2. Art Warren notched his second victory and Tucker Barnhart went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Cincinnati. Dan Winkler took his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 22 home runs and has 65 RBIs.

Winker leads the Reds with 43 extra base hits and is batting .299.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .214 batting average, 3.61 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Reds: 4-6, .254 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Lorenzen: (hamstring), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), R.J. Alaniz: (calf), Nick Senzel: (knee), Nick Castellanos: (wrist), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

