Miley scheduled to start for Reds against Indians

The Reds went 16-13 at home in 2020. Cincinnati averaged 6.5 hits with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 76 total doubles last season.

The Indians finished 17-13 in road games in 2020. Cleveland averaged 7.4 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Cincinnati leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: (illness), Alex Blandino: (undisclosed).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.