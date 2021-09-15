Miley struggles, Reds' skid continues with 6-5 loss to Bucs

Following a mound visit with runners on first and second in the fifth, Miley allowed Yoshi Tsutsugo to single to left, driving in Kevin Newman, before Reynolds scored on an errant throw to third from left fielder Aristides Aquino that gave the Pirates a 5-0 lead. Jacob Stallings tacked on a sixth run with an RBI single.

Miley was pulled following a groundout from Anthony Alford. He has allowed at least 10 hits in two of his past three starts, giving up 12 to the Cardinals on Sept. 1.

The Reds scored four off reliever Nick Mears in the sixth.

A bases-loaded single from Tucker Barnhart drove in two before Max Schrock scored on a fielder’s choice. Right fielder Ben Gamel then couldn’t make a diving catch to deny Kyle Farmer of a two-out RBI single, cutting the deficit to 6-4.

Three singles to right off Miley put the Pirates up 3-0 in the first.

Tsutsugo drove in Ke’Bryan Hayes before Stallings followed with another RBI single, scoring Bryan Reynolds. Cincinnati had a chance to get out of the inning when Alford sent a soft dribbler to third, but Eugenio Suárez fumbled it for an error. Gamel followed with a two-out RBI single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: OF Jesse Winker was sent to Triple-A Indianapolis on a rehab assignment. Winker has not played since Aug. 15 because of an intercostal strain.

Pirates: RHP David Bednar was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Sept. 11 with a right oblique strain. He is 3-1 with a 2.18 ERA in 58 appearances this season.

UP NEXT

RHP Vladimir Gutiérrez (9-6, 4.05) will take the mound for the Reds opposite Pirates RHP Mitch Keller (4-11, 6.29) on Wednesday. Gutiérrez, who is 0-2 in three starts since last winning Aug. 22, allowed one run on two hits in five innings his last time out Sept. 8. Keller hasn’t surrendered a run in two of his past four starts (2-2) after losing his previous four.

Caption Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

Caption Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Dillon Peters delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Jacob Stallings singles off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley, driving in a run during the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

Caption Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez misplays a ball allowing Pittsburgh Pirates' Anthony Alford to reach base during the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.