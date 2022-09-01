Military identifies remains of WWII Army soldier from Ohio

While studying unresolved American losses in the Lichtenberg area, a DPAA historian reviewed the case and determined German medics had recovered Jacks near Lichtenberg and moved him to the nearest German field hospital, which was in Ludwigswinkel, where he died. This information, along with a scientific re-evaluation of the remains' estimates, made Jacks the only historical candidate for association with the remains.

The remains were disinterred in August 2021 and sent to the DPAA laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for identification. DPAA scientists used dental and anthropological analysis, along with circumstantial evidence, to make the identification.

Jacks was accounted for in June, but his family only recently received their full briefing on the case. He will be buried in Marion, Ohio, though a date yet has not been determined.