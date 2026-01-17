Miller and Cincinnati host No. 2 Iowa State

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts No. 2 Iowa State after Baba scored 25 points in Cincinnati's 77-68 win against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Bearcats are 9-2 on their home court. Cincinnati is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cyclones are 3-1 against conference opponents. Iowa State has a 14-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Cincinnati averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Iowa State gives up. Iowa State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Cincinnati gives up.

The Bearcats and Cyclones meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Day Day Thomas is averaging 12.2 points and 3.9 assists for the Bearcats. Miller is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Joshua Jefferson is scoring 17.4 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Cyclones. Milan Momcilovic is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Cyclones: 9-1, averaging 83.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

