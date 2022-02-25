Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Miller carries Central Michigan past Miami (Ohio) 83-69

news
16 minutes ago
Kevin Miller had 24 points as Central Michigan beat Miami (Ohio) 83-69

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Kevin Miller had 24 points as Central Michigan beat Miami (Ohio) 83-69 on Thursday night.

Miller made 6 of 7 3-pointers. He added six assists.

Ralph Bissainthe had 17 points and seven rebounds for Central Michigan (7-19, 6-9 Mid-American Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Brian Taylor added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Harrison Henderson had 10 points.

Central Michigan scored 50 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Mekhi Lairy had 18 points for the RedHawks (12-16, 6-11). Dae Dae Grant added 16 points. Precious Ayah had 14 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Democrat Tim Ryan campaigns in Butler Co., seeks to fill Portman’s...
2
Cause of death of Springfield woman found in duplex ruled...
3
Carvana needs 900 employees; open jobs illustrate hiring landscape...
4
Plan proposed for 300 new homes in New Carlisle
5
Kings Island conducting job fair today
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top