Miller leads Cincinnati against Dayton after 24-point outing

Dayton Flyers (2-0) at Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0)
Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati plays Dayton after Baba scored 24 points in Cincinnati's 74-64 win over the Georgia State Panthers.
Cincinnati went 12-5 at home a season ago while going 19-16 overall. The Bearcats averaged 71.2 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.4% from behind the arc last season.
Dayton finished 23-11 overall a season ago while going 6-5 on the road. The Flyers averaged 75.4 points per game last season, 31.6 in the paint, 13.2 off of turnovers and 12.2 on fast breaks.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
