Millner, Dennis help Toledo rout Northern Illinois 94-63

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Setric Millner Jr. and RayJ Dennis scored 16 points apiece as Toledo romped to a 94-63 victory over Northern Illinois in Mid-American Conference play on Saturday.
Ryan Rollins added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Rockets (11-4, 3-1). Ra'Heim Moss had 12 points as Toledo won for a sixth straight time at home.
Kaleb Thornton had 12 points for the Huskies (3-8), who were playing their MAC opener. Edward Manuel scored 11.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
In Other News
1
Clark, Champaign, Logan blood drives slated for January: How to help
2
Middletown’s Central Avenue project awarded to Troy company
3
Butler County house prices rising fast, but on lower side of nation’s...
4
2-year-old girl gets letter from Queen of England’s Lady-in-Waiting...
5
Oxford leaders hear proposals for spending $2M in American Rescue Plan...